Hearing for 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting moved to Jan. 15

CHICAGO (WLS) --The three Chicago police officers accused of conspiring to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald won't be back in court again until early 2019.
The officers opted for a bench trial. The judge in the case set 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 for when she will announce her decision in the trial.
Retired Chicago Police Detective David March, Retired Officer Joseph Walsh and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused covering up the murder of Laquan McDonald by fellow officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in October. The officers have been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct.