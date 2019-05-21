WATCH: Man steals leather jackets from NW Side store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who burglarized a store on the Northwest Side Sunday morning.Police said the man shattered the glass front door of European Living in the 1700-block of North Harlem Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood at about 3 a.m.Police said the man stole an unknown number of high-end leather jackets before he fled the scene. The burglary as captured on surveillance video.No one is in custody, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.