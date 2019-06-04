WATCH: Smash & Grab thief hits Pearl Vision store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who broke into Pearl Vision store, smashes a display glass and gets away with dozens of high-end frames on Chicago's North Side.

Officers responded to the business in the 6300 block of North Lincoln at around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning for a burglary in progress, according to police.

The store owner shared surveillance video that shows the man using a crowbar to smash the glass and dump the frames into a large red bucket.

Area North detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pulaski parkchicagoburglarytheftbusinesssmash and grabsurveillancesurveillance camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
VIDEO: Man throws wrench at driver in Lake Elsinore road rage incident
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening showers Tuesday
Neighbors grab man by the legs to pull him from burning home
Florida mom makes daughter carry 'I Lied' sign in public
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
More TOP STORIES News