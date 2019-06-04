WATCH: Smash & Grab thief hits Pearl Vision store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who broke into Pearl Vision store, smashes a display glass and gets away with dozens of high-end frames on Chicago's North Side.Officers responded to the business in the 6300 block of North Lincoln at around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning for a burglary in progress, according to police.The store owner shared surveillance video that shows the man using a crowbar to smash the glass and dump the frames into a large red bucket.Area North detectives are investigating.No one is in custody.