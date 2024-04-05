WATCH LIVE

Fire at Wauconda senior living facility caused by construction crews, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 5, 2024 1:39AM
WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire that broke out at a north suburban senior living facility was caused by construction crews, officials said Thursday.

The fire happened Tuesday in Wauconda at a seniors' home on Osage Street, the Wauconda Fire Department said.

Residents had to be pulled out and kept at a nearby school for warmth, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene on Tuesday showed flames coming out of an exterior wall and roof of the building.

The Wauconda Fire Department has not said what the crews were doing that sparked the flames.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

