Fire at Tinley Park senior living center sends 1 to hospital, village officials say

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has been taken to a hospital after a fire at a senior home in the south suburbs.

Village officials said a fire broke out in an apartment at a senior living facility on South Harlem Avenue before 6 p.m.

The officials said the fire was contained to that one unit, and did not spread. The building was partially evacuated and the Tinley Park Fire Department is checking on the rest of the residents.

A person in the apartment that caught fire was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, village officials said.

No further information about the cause of the fire, the person injured, or whether any other people lived in the apartment have been released.