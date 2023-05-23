Lewis Middle School in Waukegan, IL went into a soft lockdown after two adults fought with staff members.

Waukegan middle school goes into soft lockdown after adults fight with staff members

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan middle school went on soft lockdown on Tuesday morning after two adults fought with staff members.

It happened at Lewis Middle School. In a letter to families, the co-principals of the school said staff members tried to block the adults, one of which was a relative of a student at the school, from entering.

SEE ALSO | Maine West High School lockdown prompted by false 'active shooter' alarm, district says

They eventually got inside, but staff members subdued them and called police.

Two staff members were hurt in the incident.

The principals said the staff members will be pressing charges against the two adults. Further information was not immediately available.