Waukesha parade trial continues Monday after repeated disruptions last week | LIVE

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing 6, injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove into Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial resumed Monday, as defendant Darrell Brooks continues his own defense after repeatedly disrupting proceedings Friday.

Judge Jennifer Dorow broke for lunch early Friday after Brooks got into a heated exchange with her for about 30 minutes.

When the proceedings resumed, Brooks was again removed from the courtroom and placed somewhere else.

Brooks later returned to the courtroom and stared Dorow down after arguing with her again.

Dorow then said she needed to take a break.

"Frankly, it makes me scared," Dorow said.

Brooks returned, but Dorow later removed him from court again after he accused her of lacking integrity.

"How can you even call yourself a judge?" Brooks yelled at Dorow.

Brooks is accused of driving into the Waukesha Christmas parade route last year, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

District Attorney Susan Opper rested her case Thursday after 2 1/2 weeks of testimony, including from multiple police officers and others who attended the parade. They variously testified that they saw the SUV enter the parade, were hit by the SUV or saw Brooks behind the wheel.

Brooks gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.

Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.