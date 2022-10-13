Testimony set to continue in Waukesha parade trial after weather cuts day short

Darrell Brooks accused of driving onto Waukesha, WI parade route, killing 6 and injuring dozens more

The Waukesha Christmas parade trial will continue with more testimony Wednesday, after jurors heard from victims and police Tuesday.

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Testimony in the trial for the man accused of driving into a Wisconsin parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more will continue Thursday morning.

Jurors heard from the parents of some of the youngest victims of the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade incident last November on Wednesday.

Darrell Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

He's accused of driving into the parade route, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

Wednesday's proceedings were cut short, after storms blew through southern Wisconsin, prompting tornado warnings and other weather alerts.

There were tears on the witness stand Tuesday in the homicide trial.

Jurors heard from victims and survivors, WISN reported.

It was day filled with heart-wrenching testimony.

A mother injured during the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was the first witness to testify Tuesday.

Kelly Grabow was one of those hurt. Both she and her daughter were hit that day.

"After I realized what just happened, I jumped up and took off running to go find her, and I seen her in the middle of the road," Grabow said. "Her shoes were down the road, as well as her glasses."

Alyssa Gajewski had been with the Xtreme Dance Team of young girls.

"I picked her up as soon as her body was right in front of me. I just picked her up because I didn't know what was about to happen," Gajewski said.

Jeff Rogers was with the Waukesha Blazers Youth Baseball Team.

"Jackson was motionless on the ground, eyes open, didn't appear to be aware," Rogers said.

Waukesha Detective Mike Carpenter testified about his speed analysis, using a high-tech software program.

He said the suspect was driving 33.7 to 34.6 mph.

During cross examination, Brooks asked why police waited nine months after the parade to conduct the speed analysis.

Carpenter said they wanted to ensure they had the certifications to make sure they were valid.

Prosecutors said they plan to show the jury up close, in person the red SUV, and then it would be Brooks' turn to begin calling witnesses.

The Waukesha parade attack trial began Monday with an apology from Brooks to the judge.

"I owe you, your honor, and the court an apology, and I am going to stand up as a man and tell the whole court, I apologize, and the bailiffs that I apologize for my actions," Brooks said. "That is not how I was raised."

The jury also saw graphic police dash-cam video of the scene.

Brooks previously pleaded not guilty by insanity. His public defenders withdrew that plea last month.

The attorneys later withdrew from the case, and Brooks has decided to represent himself in court.

More testimony is expected on Thursday. You can watch a livestream of the trial on ABC7Chicago.com.

