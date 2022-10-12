Tornado Warning for Walworth County, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha in effect until 1 p.m. | Watch Live

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of severe storms in southern Wisconsin have prompted several Tornado Warnings from the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warnings are in effect for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of a possible rotating funnel in contact with the ground just south of Highway 12 and Highway 59 near Whitewater around 11:45 a.m.

If you are in the path of the storm, seek shelter immediately.

