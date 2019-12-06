Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed educator at St. Michael School in Orland Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5735302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two teachers were struck in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night near Orland Square Mall, police said. One later died from her injuries.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Orland Park continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed an educator and injured a long-time teacher.Police say they have many strong leads in the case and plan to hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on the investigation."We have gathered and will continue to gather multiple videos from stores, field cameras in the area. We have significant leads already that we are working on," said Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy. "All we can say right now is that it's a 'light vehicle', we have to do a lot of enhancement, a lot of stores were closed at the time."Margaret "Rone" Leja, 61, was killed and fellow teacher Liz Kosteck was seriously injured as they walked in the Orland Square Mall parking lot Wednesday night.They had just left a staff Christmas party at a restaurant. The driver of a light-colored vehicle hit them and sped away."I was absolutely shocked, and I honestly couldn't believe it," said Maureen Morrissey, assistant principal of St. Michael's school. "I mean, we were literally just together ten minutes prior."At St. Michael School, where Leja was a technology coach, blue ribbons honor her memory. She previously worked at Marian Catholic High School and did pioneering work as an educator..."She taught physics here," said Steve Tortorello, Marian Catholic HS principal. "She was the first teacher in our engineering program here, helped us pilot that. So she was always very passionate."Police have been working to enhance video from several cameras at the mall. They are urging the driver who did this to come forwardIf you were in the area and witnessed anything or have any information on the offending vehicle/driver please contact the Orland Park Police at