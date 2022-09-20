Chicago weather radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of severe thunderstorms that formed along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Tuesday afternoon is prompting warnings as it moves toward the city.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for De Kalb, Kane and McHenry counties until 5:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties is in effect until 8 p.m.

There is some low-level rotation in the two supercell storms that have prompted warnings, but so far no funnel clouds have been spotted, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. The storms are moving southeast at about 30 to 40 mph.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 AccuWeather 7-Day Forecast

The storms could produce 60 mph winds and hail over 1 inch in diameter, according to NWS.

Stick with ABC7 Eyewitness News for the latest on this severe storm.