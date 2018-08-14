AccuWeather: Heavy rain possible

WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A warm and wet Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees and a chance of heavy storms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. High: 80, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 67

Saturday: Morning showers then clearing skies. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny-to-partly-cloudy with a few late day storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Tuesday: Cooler than it has been. High: 77, Low: 59

