AccuWeather: Heavy rain possible

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
A warm and wet Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees and a chance of heavy storms.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. High: 80, Low: 68
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 83, Low: 69
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 67
Saturday: Morning showers then clearing skies. High: 82, Low: 66
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67
Monday: Sunny-to-partly-cloudy with a few late day storms. High: 85, Low: 69
Tuesday: Cooler than it has been. High: 77, Low: 59
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.