AccuWeather: Heavy rain possible

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourA warm and wet Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees and a chance of heavy storms.Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. High: 80, Low: 68Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 83, Low: 69Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 67Morning showers then clearing skies. High: 82, Low: 66Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67Sunny-to-partly-cloudy with a few late day storms. High: 85, Low: 69Cooler than it has been. High: 77, Low: 59