AccuWeather: Showers and some storms with heavy rain possible Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday will be warm and wet, with on-and-off showers and storms with some heavy rain possible. High: 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 67

Saturday: Morning showers then clearing skies. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny-to-partly-cloudy with a few late day storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Tuesday: Cooler than it has been. High: 77, Low: 59

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
