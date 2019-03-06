Chicago Weather: Bitter cold start to Wednesday before warm-up arrives this weekend

Wednesday got off to another frigid start with temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees and wind chills as low as -5. The average high for March 6 in Chicago is 43 degrees.
Temps won't make it past the freezing mark until Friday, when the high is forecast to be a relatively balmy 38 degrees. The Chicago area could also see some light snow Thursday night into Friday morning, with the best chance for accumulating snow south of the city. Those areas could expect to see around 1 to 2 inches.
By the time the weekend arrives, Saturday will see a high of 46 degrees. Starting Sunday, another cold air mass will drive temperatures back below normal for the start of next week.
