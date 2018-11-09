WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Afternoon flurries on Friday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Scattered snow showers and windy. High: 35, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 28

Monday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 20

Tuesday: Cold with lake-effect snow in Indiana. High: 31, Low: 14

Wednesday: Cold. High: 36, Low: 25

Thursday: Windy. High: 45, Low: 36


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
