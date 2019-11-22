Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, turning colder overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and turning colder overnight. Lows around 30.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 37, Low: 25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 29
Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 44, Low: 36
Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 48, Low: 31
Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 28
Wednesday: Chance of snow. High: 36, Low: 24
Thursday: Mostly clear and dry. High: 38, Low: 30
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News