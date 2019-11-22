Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, turning colder overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and turning colder overnight. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 37, Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 29

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 44, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 48, Low: 31

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 28

Wednesday: Chance of snow. High: 36, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly clear and dry. High: 38, Low: 30



