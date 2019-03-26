Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly Tuesday night

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warmer temps on Wednesday. Highs in mid-50s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sun and milder. High: 57, Low: 48

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with a soaking rain by afternoon. High: 46, Low: 37

Saturday Rain mixing with snow before ending. High: 41, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but unseasonably chilly. High: 40, Low: 24

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder. High: 49, Low: 34

Tuesday: Milder. High: 52, Low: 27



