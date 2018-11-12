Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold Monday with flurries to the south

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cloudy and cold Monday with flurries to the far south and in NW Indiana during the afternoon and evening. Highs in 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Cloudy and cold with flurries south and in NW Indiana. High: 36, Low: 19
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 29, Low: 18
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 44, Low: 31
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 43, Low: 29
Saturday: Morning snow. High: 34, Low: 24
Sunday: Still cold. High: 35, Low: 17
