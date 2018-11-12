WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold Monday with flurries to the south

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and cold Monday with flurries to the far south and in NW Indiana during the afternoon and evening. Highs in 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Cloudy and cold with flurries south and in NW Indiana. High: 36, Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 29, Low: 18

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 44, Low: 31

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 43, Low: 29

Saturday: Morning snow. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Still cold. High: 35, Low: 17


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Cold temperatures, strong winds hit Chicago
More Weather
Top Stories
Investigation continues after bouncer fatally shot by Midlothian police officer
Chicago suing online e-cigarette retailers accused of selling to minors
Woman sexually assaulted by home invader in Brighton Park
Body found in Lake Michigan in Highland Park may be missing Elgin woman
Ghost Army: Chicago area man, 95, reflects on time in top-secret unit during WW II
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Couple ties knot at 'Friends' pop-up bar in Chicago
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Show More
Quick Tip: Dealing with mysterious texts from strange numbers
March held after 3 racist, anti-Semitic incidents at Oak Park and River Forest High School
Pabst, MillerCoors head to trial to settle a contract dispute
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
More News