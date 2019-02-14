Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild with few sprinkles on Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --Valentine's Day forecast: Warmer but cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs int the mid-40s.
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a few sprinkles. High: 46, Low: 12
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and cold. High: 23, Low: 14
Saturday: Partly cloudy and quiet High: 29, Low: 21
Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 21
Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 29, Low: 16
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still chilly. High: 30, Low: 18
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. High: 31, Low: 19
