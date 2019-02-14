WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild with few sprinkles on Valentine's Day

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Valentine's Day forecast: Warmer but cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs int the mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a few sprinkles. High: 46, Low: 12

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and cold. High: 23, Low: 14

Saturday: Partly cloudy and quiet High: 29, Low: 21

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 29, Low: 16

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still chilly. High: 30, Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. High: 31, Low: 19

(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
