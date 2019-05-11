Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool, scattered showers Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cool Saturday with a scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Rain possible south. High: 55, Low: 43

Sunday: Light rain, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 61, Low: 43

Tuesday: Nice! High: 70, Low: 55

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 47

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 52


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
Berwyn police warn of possible flash mob at North Riverside Park Mall Saturday
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Senior citizens saddled with student loan debt
Cat shot in the face with arrow in NJ, suspect sought
Stan's Coffee & Donuts creates edible flower donuts for Mother's Day
Show More
Bride angry after guests leave wedding with 10 containers of food
Waiter returns half-million dollar check left behind by customer
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn thought to be abandoned charged, police say
Police: Man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God'
Cook County at high risk for measles outbreak, study says
More TOP STORIES News