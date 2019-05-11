Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool, scattered showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cool Saturday with a scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Rain possible south. High: 55, Low: 43: Light rain, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 42: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 61, Low: 43: Nice! High: 70, Low: 55: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 47: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 50: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 52