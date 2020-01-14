Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, foggy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase with areas of fog overnight, with lows in the low-20s to low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Overcast with wintry mix turning to rain. High: 42, Low: 23

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 29, Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 32, Low: 30

Saturday: Wintry mix early. High: 36, Low: 6

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 16, Low: -2

Monday: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 20, Low: 8

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 16




