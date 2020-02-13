Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday, with rain by evening. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers, storms. High: 63, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms. High: 76, Low: 46

Wednesday: Cloudy, some storms. High: 68, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 48, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny but cool. High: 50, Low: 35

Saturday: Some clouds, mild. High: 56, Low: 41

Sunday: Cloudy, few showers. High: 52, Low: 37



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
