Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, winds diminishing Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with winds slowly diminishing. Highs in the lower 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy, winds diminishing. High: 50, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 51, Low: 34

Thursday: Some clouds, dry. High: 57, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 64, Low: 45

Saturday: Showers, few storms. High: 52, Low: 32

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 53, Low: 37



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
