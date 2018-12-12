WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few flurries, frozen drizzle Wednesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Plenty of clouds Wednesday with a chance for frozen drizzle or flurries. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few flurries, frozen drizzle. High: 37, Low: 27

Thursday: Evening rain. High: 40, Low: 34

Friday: Morning rain. High: 42, Low: 32

Saturday: Some sun. High: 44, Low: 30

Sunday: Quiet. High: 43, Low: 28

Monday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 22

