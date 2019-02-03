Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday

Mild and cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist on Sunday. Highs in the 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Foggy with drizzle. High: 46, Low: 45: Cloudy and mild with light rain. High: 52, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy and colder, light mix at night. High: 30, Low: 27: Mostly cloudy with ice early. High: 35, Low: 30: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 19: Windy and colder. High: 20, Low: 7: Cold and sunny. High: 22, Low: 17