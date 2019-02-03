WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mild and cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist on Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Foggy with drizzle. High: 46, Low: 45

Monday: Cloudy and mild with light rain. High: 52, Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder, light mix at night. High: 30, Low: 27
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with ice early. High: 35, Low: 30

Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 19

Friday: Windy and colder. High: 20, Low: 7

Saturday: Cold and sunny. High: 22, Low: 17

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Chicago Weather: Rising temps cause lots of pipe problems
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
More Weather
Top Stories
7 wounded, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by mass shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot
3 wounded in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Family seeks answers after man, 60, found dead in garbage can on South Side
Missing Northwestern University student found safe
South Shore trains to resume Sunday; Metra Electric to start limited service
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Show More
Jussie Smollett says he 'will only stand for love' in return to stage after attack
Wisconsin woman charged after crashing SUV into police car, CVS in Zion
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
More News