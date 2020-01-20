Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow near the Lake Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold Monday with some light snow and flurries near the lake. High in low 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cold with flurries near lake. High: 24, Low: 10

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 36, Low: 30

Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 36, Low: 32

Friday: Wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 33

Saturday: Snow showers. High: 37, Low: 33

Sunday: Drizzle. High: 38, Low: 28



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Martin Luther King's legacy honored at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
Show More
News Fix: Celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Peter considered leaving 'The Bachelor' for Hannah B.
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
1 in custody after man, 74, stabbed to death at West Town home
More TOP STORIES News