Chicago AccuWeather: Dry and cold on Thanksgiving

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dry and cold Thursday with some peeks of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Happy Thanksgiving!

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold. High: 39, Low: 36

Friday: Rain late. High: 49, Low: 41

Saturday: Rain early. High: 48, Low: 37

Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 45, Low: 31

Monday: Scattered morning snow showers. High: 33, Low: 24

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 27, Low: 21

Wednesday: Cold. High: 29, Low: 25


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
