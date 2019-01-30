Chicago AccuWeather: Extremely cold, dangerous wind chills

The AccuWeather Alert Day continues with extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills Wednesday night. Lows from -32 to -24, and will feel even colder. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Accuweather Alert Day: Cold, mostly cloudy with PM snow. High: 0, Low: -1: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 16: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 38, Low: 33: Foggy with showers. High: 46, Low: 40: Cloudy with rain. High: 48, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 32, Low: 21: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 1