Chicago AccuWeather: Extremely cold, dangerous wind chills

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The AccuWeather Alert Day continues with extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills Wednesday night. Lows from -32 to -24, and will feel even colder. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cold, mostly cloudy with PM snow. High: 0, Low: -1

Friday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 16
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 38, Low: 33

Sunday: Foggy with showers. High: 46, Low: 40

Monday: Cloudy with rain. High: 48, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 32, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 1

