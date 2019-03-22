Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Fair skies, cool temps Friday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy, fair skies and cool temps Friday morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 30s, and cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Friday: Breezy and cooler by the lake. High: 41, Low: 26

Saturday Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 49, Low: 31

Monday: Breezy morning with clouds. High: 38, Low: 26

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 44, Low: 30

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 54, Low: 41

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 60, Low: 47



