Chicago AccuWeather: Few showers, scattered storms Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Few showers, scattered storms Monday. Highs in the mid-80s.

7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Few showers, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 65

Tuesday: Isolated storms, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62

Wednesday: Low humidity. High: 77, Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 81, Low: 63

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 85, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 87, Low: 65

Sunday Not too humid. High: 89, Low: 67


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
