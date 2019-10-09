Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, not as chilly Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy but not as chilly Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers. High: 75, Low: 62

Friday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 54, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 59, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 54, Low: 42



