Chicago AccuWeather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some morning sun, giving way to afternoon clouds and cool temperatures. Highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny but clouds increase. High: 37, Low: 29

Thursday: Cloudy with 1 to 2 inches of wet snow. High: 36, Low: 30

Friday: Heavier snow/rain mix. High: 35, Low: 33

Saturday: Overcast with snow and rain. High: 35, Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix ends. High: 36, Low: 24

Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 33, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 33



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
