Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and warm Thursday night. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Sunny, hot, stray storm to the north. High: 92, Low: 69

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 93, Low: 71

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 94, Low: 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny humid,, isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated storms. High: 94, Low: 75

Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid, stary storm. High: 95, Low: 74



