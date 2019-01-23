Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold

Temperatures drop quickly on a breezy Wednesday evening. Lows from single digits to mid-teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with flurries. High: 20, Low: -7Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 4, Low: -3Cloudy wityh snow early. High: 12, Low: 6Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 14, Low: 12Cloudy with heavy snow. High: 23, Low: 11Partly cloudy, very cold again. High: 9, Low: -5Sunny and very, very cold. High: 3, Low: -9