Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, still chilly. High: 38, Low: 28

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 43, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 47, Low: 40

Thursday: Scattered rain. High: 43, Low: 27

Friday: Cold, windy. High: 34, Low: 20



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside West Side charter school
2 teens shot in Back of the Yards, police say
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
Alleged street gang leader charged with attempting to aid ISIS
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Chicago residents take precautions to prevent package thefts during holidays
Show More
CPD failed to meet consent decree reform deadlines, report says
CTU members voting on proposed CPS contract
9-year-old to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
More TOP STORIES News