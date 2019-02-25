WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers Monday night. Lows in the teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 24

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow to a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 16

Friday: Cloudy with evening snow. High: 30, Low: 18

Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 24, Low: 3

Sunday: Sunny and very cold. High: 13, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny, cold. High: 19, Low: 8

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
