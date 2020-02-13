Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with evening showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy Thursday with evening showers and even an isolated storm. Highs in the upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 38

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 63, Low: 34

Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 46, Low: 24

Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 43, Low: 35

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 48, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 49, Low: 34



