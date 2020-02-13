Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday. Highs near 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers early, cooler. High: 67, Low: 49

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 52

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 76, Low: 56

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 69


