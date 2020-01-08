Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, cold Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and not as breezy Wednesday, but cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with wind chills from 0 to 10. High: 27, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy but much warmer. High: 47, Low: 45

Friday: Cloudy with light rain then plunging temps. High: 50, Low: 32

Saturday: Rain, snow, ice. High: 38, Low: 22

Sunday: Snow ends early, partly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, morning snow showers. High: 36, Low: 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day. High: 40, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
'Jeopardy James' Naperville watch party raises funds for pancreatic cancer
Viral New Year's Eve video leads to Gary man's arrest, 28 weapons recovered in search
CTA Red Line trains temporarily re-routed due to bomb scare at Grand
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board: Iranian official
Show More
Joliet City Council votes to build water pipeline to Lake Michigan
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Man accused of eating part of victim in gruesome mutilation death, police say
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Ill. lawmakers call for end of solitary confinement, restraints at schools
More TOP STORIES News