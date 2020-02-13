Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and unseasonably mild Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 53, Low: 38

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow. High: 36, Low: 32

Wednesday: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 14

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 8

Friday: Sunny but very cold. High: 29, Low: 11

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 36, Low: 28



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
