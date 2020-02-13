Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 53, Low: 38
Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow. High: 36, Low: 32
Wednesday: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 14
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 8
Friday: Sunny but very cold. High: 29, Low: 11
Saturday: Not as cold. High: 36, Low: 28
