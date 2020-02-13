Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5960221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and unseasonably mild Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 53, Low: 38: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow. High: 36, Low: 32: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 14: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 8: Sunny but very cold. High: 29, Low: 11: Not as cold. High: 36, Low: 28