Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and very warm Thursday with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 73

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 86, Low: 71

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 74

Tuesday: Isolated storm possible High: 89, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 83, Low: 70


