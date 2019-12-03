Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 42, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder: 44, Low: 28

Friday: Sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 36, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny. High: 41, Low: 35

Sunday: Warmer and breezy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 37

Monday: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 44, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 28, Low: 17



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
