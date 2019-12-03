Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows around 30.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 42, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder: 44, Low: 28
Friday: Sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 36, Low: 25
Saturday: Sunny. High: 41, Low: 35
Sunday: Warmer and breezy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 37
Monday: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 44, Low: 25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 28, Low: 17
