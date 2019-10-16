Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and still breezy Wednesday night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and quiet. High: 54, Low: 39

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 61, Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 62, Low: 44

Sunday: Nice and pleasant. High: 65, Low: 54

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 67, Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 52, Low: 40

Wednesday: Isolated showers. High: 56, Low: 45



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
