Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with highs around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 31, Low: 24

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22
Saturday: Very cold, windy and snowy. High: 26, Low: 9

Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 14, Low: 0

Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 13, Low: 10

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 25, Low: 15

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
