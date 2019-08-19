Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, brief showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, brief showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with stray storms south. High: 82, Low: 66

Tuesday: Warmer with humidity increasing. High: 86, Low: 68

Wednesday: Early showers. High: 83, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 73, Low: 54

Saturday: Slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 59

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 82, Low: 61




