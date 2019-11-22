Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Lows in the mid-20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 42, Low: 30: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 47, Low: 35: Clear and nice. High: 50, Low: 38: Chance of rain and snow. High: 44, Low: 32: Chance of snow early. High: 40, Low: 26: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 39, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 42, Low: 25