Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cold Friday night. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 15

Monday: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 46, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, snow early. High: 27, Low: 10

Wednesday: Sunny and very cold. High: 18, Low: 8

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still cold: 26, Low: 25

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 40, Low: 29



