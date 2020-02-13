Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light snow Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with light snow Saturday. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
The latest full seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow. High: 32, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 34, Low: 26

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 40, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries early. High: 34, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 13

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 37, Low: 26



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
