Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, quiet Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, chilly and quiet Friday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 50

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy with showers. High: 60, Low: 34

Monday: Partly cloudy, drizzles and flurries. High: 37, Low: 27

Tuesday: Overcast with morning snow. High: 34, Low: 26

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 40, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 43, Low: 32

Friday: Overcast with showers. High: 45, Low: 35



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
