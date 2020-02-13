Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, showers south end

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy Saturday night, with showers south dissipating. Lows in the lower 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 86, Low: 66

Monday: A few storms. High 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Few storms. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Stray storm. High: 89, Low: 66

Friday: Mainly dry. High: 90, Low: 70

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 88, Low: 66



