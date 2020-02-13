Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, showers south end

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy Saturday night, with showers south dissipating. Lows in the lower 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 86, Low: 66: A few storms. High 90, Low: 70: Few storms. High: 87, Low: 68: Few storms. High: 86, Low: 67: Stray storm. High: 89, Low: 66: Mainly dry. High: 90, Low: 70: Sunny, nice. High: 88, Low: 66